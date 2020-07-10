Lucille | Pet of the Week

Lucille came to Helping Strays when her owner could no longer care for her. This is what we know about this adorable girl:

Border terrier mix

Nine years old

Weighs 34 pounds

Great watch dog

Loves to take walks

Loves car rides

Loves to sit with her human on the couch

Friendly and happy

Good with other dogs and cats

Does better with older kids, young kids make her nervous with their running around, sudden movements, and toy noises

Housebroken

Afraid of fireworks, thunder, sudden noises

Likes to play fetch but won’t bring the ball back

Knows how to sit and shake

Lucille is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

