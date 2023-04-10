Luann A. Wolf | Obituary

Luann A. Wolf, 88 years, of Columbia, died April 8, 2023, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg. She was born July 13, 1934, in Columbia, daughter of the late Michael W. and Helen (nee Roessler) Steffenauer. She was married to the late Herman “Bill” Wolf. They were married Jan. 12, 1957, in Columbia. He had passed away April 28, 2019.

Luann was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and had been active with the Altar Sodality and Quilters, where she enjoyed embroidering, and the American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Columbia. She was an avid Cardinals fan and loved bingo. Luann was a care giver for her entire family and always put others before herself.

Surviving are her daughters Julie (Ray) Wright of Waterloo, Jill (Randall) Bastian of Belleville and Janet (Jeffrey) Gruber of Valmeyer; son John (Patricia) Wolf of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren Heather (Chris) Liverar, Jason (Ahlam) Wolf, Matthew Wolf, Jacob Gruber, Jesse (Cheryl) Gruber, Jolie (Ron) Blue and Lindsey Bastian; great-grandchildren Zara Wolf, Megan Gruber, Lyric Gruber, Zeke Gruber, Mechelle Stout, Makenzie Blue and Maxx Blue; sister Mary Muskopf of Columbia; brothers Harold (Carolyn) Steffenauer of Columbia and Michael J. Steffenauer of Columbia; brothers and sisters-in-law Betty (Sonny) Eardley, Mickey (Virgil) Casey, Larry (Janet) Wolf, Carl (Colleen) Wolf and Mary Wolf; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 9-11:30 a.m. April 15 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon April 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; or Vitas Hospice Care, Fairview Heights.