Louie | Pet of the Week

Introducing Louie! He is a friendly and confident guy who loves receiving attention and being petted. He is gentle with adults and also children. He is potty trained, crate trained, and knows how to sit and give paw. Stuffed toys and natural chews are his favorite toys. Louie would benefit in losing some weight so an adopter who can take him on long walks would be ideal. He also would benefit from training classes to help develop leash manners and basic obedience. Louie likes large dogs but does not like cats so a cat free household is a must. This sweet boy would love to meet you today and get started on your lives together.

Louie is four years old and weighs over 100 pounds. He is a lab/great dane mix.

Louie’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.