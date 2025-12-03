Lou Ann Gerlach | Obituary

Lou Ann Gerlach, 91, of Red Bud, died Dec. 2, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Ernest and Frieda (nee Froemling) Homan on Aug. 6, 1934, in Campbell Hill.

Lou Ann married Louis D. Gerlach on March 21, 1953, in Percy; he preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2020.

Lou Ann started working at International Shoe Company in Chester and, after a few years, transferred to New Athens. She then worked at Singer Furnace Factory in Red Bud, and after the company shut down, she moved to Spartan Light Metal in Sparta, where she retired.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, and the Healthy Circle.

Lou Ann cherished traveling with her family. She found pleasure in reading a good book or tending to her flowers outdoors. On most Saturday nights, you would see her and her husband dancing to a polka or waltz.

She is survived by her daughter Marcine K. Horn of Waterloo; grandchildren Brian C. Horn, Sean (Mary Beth) Horn and Pam Horn (Fiancé Bob Hern); great-grandchildren Devin, Emilee and Landon; great-great-grandson Lane; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Edward Horn; granddaughter Valerie Anderson; and brothers Wilbert (Mabel) Homan and Lester (Karen) Homan.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home Dec. 9 with Rev. Mark Winkelman officiating.

Interment will be in Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be made to : St. John’s Lutheran Church or School in Red Bud; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.