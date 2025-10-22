Locals rally for ‘No Kings’

Pictured is a look at Saturday’s “No Kings” rally along Route 3 near McDonald’s in Waterloo.

A group of around 300 locals gathered along Route 3 in Waterloo late Saturday morning to participate in one of thousands of “No Kings” rallies across the country.

Per an Oct. 19 article from NPR titled “3 takeaways from Saturday’s No Kings nationwide protests,” this was the second wave of protests organized by No Kings, a collective of progressive organizations started in recent months advocating against the agenda of President Donald Trump.

About 2,600 events like the one in Waterloo were planned in communities throughout the U.S., with a projected turnout exceeding the 5 million organizers reported attending the previous wave of protests in June.

As the article describes, protestors turned out to voice opposition to a range of issues including the administration’s immigration tactics and its federal and military intervention in Democrat-led cities and states.

A key note in the aftermath of the protests is how they were largely unmarked by any violence or other such issue, with the article noting that even some of the largest protests such as those in New York City and Washington, D.C., concluded with no protest-related arrests.

In the spirit of peaceful protest, No Kings events across the country featured protestors in inflatable animal costumes, inspired by demonstrations in Portland, Ore.

Much of these protest trends were also seen this past weekend in Waterloo, as folks stood along Route 3 with costumes, signs and American and LGBTQ pride flags alike.

Paul Pecha of Waterloo spoke about his involvement in the protest, having played a key role in starting up the Indivisible Monroe County Illinois group which, in turn, seemed to play a role in drumming up support for a local rally.

Pecha voiced his enthusiasm regarding the turnout, saying he counted over 300 attendees at the protest – far beyond the number which had registered for the event.

He noted that some, fearing alleged threats on social media in this strongly Republican county, considered attending a protest elsewhere in the area – though many were compelled to have their voices heard locally.

“A lot of people felt like they were alone in feeling upset about some of the actions that the Trump Administration has taken and wanting a more democratic and progressive government, but by coming out to this event, they discovered that they’re far from alone,” Pecha said. “By joining in this event, they’ve kind of discovered their community and formed more solidarity with like-minded people.”

Pecha also responded to some criticisms and rumors regarding the local event, decrying accusations that attendees were paid or from outside of the community.

“No, none of us were paid,” Pecha said. “We were all local community members just concerned about the leadership in our country and the future for us and our children.”

He further spoke about how the protest did much to energize himself and others.

Pecha noted his interest in future events, specifically suggesting an event to address what he described as negative impacts to healthcare in the area such as closures at hospitals and other medical centers as well as the reduction in federal aid for those who can’t afford healthcare.

He also noted his hopes to get involved with local faith leaders, encouraging them to “convey a message of compassion rather than hate to their congregations.”

“Experiencing this protest with my fellow community members was a very joyful experience,” Pecha said. “Everybody was hopeful for a better future and looking forward to doing more events locally to try to build solidarity and prevent some of the detrimental changes that are coming about because of the administration.”

Another local offering her thoughts on the protest was Cindy McMullan, who discussed why she wanted to participate in something close to home.

“I think it was so important to have it in my community, in Monroe County,” McMullan said. “We haven’t done anything like it before, and I think that there are a lot of us who were hungry for it. We wanted some way to use our energy in a local way. I know that many of us have gone to protests, I’ve been to Belleville and O’Fallon and South County, but to have one right here in our backyard where we live is so energizing.”

She said she was wary of getting involved due to potential pushback given how conservative this area is, though she said the event was altogether peaceful, and the handful of counter protesters that appeared across the street were respectful.

McMullan also discussed her reasons for protesting, noting her passion for voting and reproductive rights but also expressing the concern she feels regarding the current administration.

“We know there’s no king, but what we’re seeing is a very troubling consolidation of power in the executive branch, not letting Congress do their job, he’s undermining the judicial branch,” McMullan said. “That makes this particular administration very authoritarian-leaning, and that is very concerning to me.”

Online, a great many people from in and out of the county have voiced their thoughts on Facebook regarding the local protest.

Waterloo rally attendees Kathleen Habermehl and Teresa Hencke were among those who voiced their support for the protest and attested that those in attendance were indeed local.

“I exercised my rights by protesting against what I think is the ruining of this country,” Habermehl posted in a comment on the Republic-Times Facebook page.

“I knew 75 percent of the people there,” Hencke posted. “We are here and we don’t want to be silent any longer. Our Constitution is being stomped on and it needs to end.”

Among those voicing respectful opposition to the local protest was David Crutchfield, who commented that he saw a number of individuals from his church that he disagrees with “but they are people I love and respect.”