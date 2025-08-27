Locals on the college gridiron

Bryce Reese

For several former locals, football continues at the next level after excelling on local fields.

Former standouts from Columbia and Waterloo high schools are getting ready to play this fall for various colleges.

McKendree University in nearby Lebanon features a Columbia High School graduate on its roster.

Offensive lineman Thomas Koenigstein, a 300-pound redshirt sophomore, is a member of a Bearcats squad that opens its season this Thursday at Indiana State in Terre Haute.

McKendree’s home opener is Sept. 6 against Hillsdale.

Another former Columbia football standout, speedy wide receiver and kick returner Londyn Little, is prepping for his senior season at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. In nine games last season, Little had 19 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns in addition to a rushing score.

UW-Oshkosh opens its season Sept. 6 at Linfield University in Oregon.

There are six former Waterloo Bulldogs playing college football this fall.

Bryce Reese, a junior defensive back who played in six games last season, and sophomore wide receiver Koby Osterhage are playing for Illinois Wesleyan University.

IWU opens its 2025 campaign Sept. 6 at home in Bloomington against Central College of Iowa.

Another former Bulldog is AJ Lattimore, a senior offensive lineman at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc. He played in eight games last season for Carthage, which opens its season Sept. 6 at Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisc.

Greenville University, located just more than an hour northeast of Monroe County, features two former Bulldogs. Eric Williams is a junior defensive lineman for the Panthers, who open the season Sept. 4 at Illinois College. Joining Williams at Greenville is sophomore cornerback Alex Roehm.

Playing at the NAIA level is former Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow. He is a junior running back at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. St. Ambrose opens its season this Saturday at Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.