Local man dies in motorcycle crash

Republic-Times- May 19, 2025
Roger Strong

A Waterloo man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Randolph County.

At about 8:15 p.m., the Red Bud Fire Department responded along with police and EMS to the 5300 block of East Mill Road just east of 1st Road in Ruma following a crash involving a motorcycle with the driver unresponsive in a field.

Per a press release issued by Randolph County Coroner Tracy Vallett early Monday afternoon, Roger D. Strong, 64, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

“The death is being investigated by the Randolph County Coroner’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office,” the coroner’s press release states.

Check for more information on this incident as it becomes available.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Vehicle flees police in Columbia

May 19, 2025

Monday crash in Columbia

May 19, 2025

Sunday crash in Waterloo

May 18, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web