Local man dies in motorcycle crash

Roger Strong

A Waterloo man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Randolph County.

At about 8:15 p.m., the Red Bud Fire Department responded along with police and EMS to the 5300 block of East Mill Road just east of 1st Road in Ruma following a crash involving a motorcycle with the driver unresponsive in a field.

Per a press release issued by Randolph County Coroner Tracy Vallett early Monday afternoon, Roger D. Strong, 64, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead on scene a short time later.

“The death is being investigated by the Randolph County Coroner’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office,” the coroner’s press release states.

Check for more information on this incident as it becomes available.