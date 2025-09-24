Local in Mullet Champ finals

Bohdi Fisher

Mullet mania is sweeping the nation, and a local boy is at the heart of the excitement.

Bohdi Fisher of Columbia and his mullet known as “The Swayze Special” have advanced to the finals of the USA Mullet Championships, earning him a spot as one of the Top 25 mullets under age 12 in the country.

Competing against hundreds of contestants across the U.S., Bohdi’s signature style stood out in the two earlier rounds, and now he is heading into the national finals where the Top 25 in each division go head-to-head.

The finals run Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, with the winners to be determined by a combination of votes and donations.

Celebrity judges will also be scoring this round.

While the competition is fun and bold – celebrating the “business in the front, party in the back” attitude – it also raises money for NFL veteran Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to building mortgage-free, fully accessible homes for combat-wounded veterans.

All donations go directly to this organization.

Beyond raising funds during the competition, Bohdi said he intends to donate his prize money to Homes for Wounded Warriors, helping ensure America’s heroes receive the support they deserve.

To support Bohdi in the finals, fans can vote or donate by clicking here.