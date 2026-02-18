Local horse doc suspended

A longtime local veterinarian was issued a lengthy suspension related to anti-doping rule violations in connection with horses that have raced at Fairmount Park in Collinsville.

The vet contacted the Republic-Times to offer his side of the matter.

“They’re trying to make an example out of me,” Dr. Donald J. McCrosky of Waterloo said.

Per an article published last week at PaulickReport.com, the Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit handed down a 24-year suspension and $300,000 fine to the 82-year-old McCrosky.

The HIWU enforces the rules of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Anti-Doping Medication and Control Program.

McCrosky was found guilty by an arbitrator on five counts of possessing banned substances, two counts of tampering, one count of using a banned substance, and one count of trafficking banned substances.

The article states that McCrosky’s case dates back to October 2024 when two racehorses owned by his wife supposedly tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone.

McCrosky admitted to administering testosterone to one of the horses after its caretaker reported it was not eating well. The veterinarian told HIWU investigators he believed administration of testosterone 7-10 days in advance of a race would not result in a positive test.

As for what HIWU labels as “banned substances” found in McCrosky’s vehicle at Fairmount Park, he told investigators these substances were necessary for treating non-racing horses which make up about half of his profession.

McCrosky stressed that these substances are not banned by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and are used in everyday equine veterinary practice.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act was passed in 2020 as federal law and establishes uniform safety and integrity regulations for thoroughbred racing in the U.S.

McCrosky claims this relatively new act is “trying to put smaller tracks out of business” and includes a complex reporting technology in order for horse doctors to comply with the guidelines.

The vet says he has been involved with Fairmount Park for decades and has “never had a problem before.”

As for the ruling, McCrosky claims HISA hand-picked the arbitrator in his case.

“It was a one-sided deal,” he said.

McCrosky, who for now is only able to practice with non-racing horses, said he is working with attorneys to determine the next steps he can take on this matter.