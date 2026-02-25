Local hoopsters end season

Pictured is Gibault’s Evan Niebruegge, who hit the game-winning shot in overtime on Monday night.

The boys basketball season ended this week for all five local high school squads.

In Class 2A, Columbia (22-10) entered regional play having lost five of its past six contests.

The Eagles hosted Mater Dei on Wednesday night with the winner advancing to Friday’s regional final. Columbia had topped Mater Dei back on Nov. 29, 62-50.

Mater Dei got its revenge in the regional semifinal, however, downing the host Eagles, 68-65, in overtime.

Columbia trailed the Knights by four points after three quarters, only to rally in the fourth quarter to send the game into OT. Mater Dei pulled it out in the end despite a 32-point showing from Columbia’s Eddie Smajc in his final game. Brody Landgraf added 17 points for the Eagles in his final game.

The Eagles shot 29 free throws in this game, making 20.

On Friday, Columbia ended regular season play with a 70-62 loss at Rochester. The Eagles led 18-11 after one quarter, but the Rockets went on a 24-12 run to close out the first half. Smajic led the Eagles with 18 points despite shooting just 1-for-9 from three-point range. Landgraf added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 48-41 at Freeburg. Landgraf scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Smajic scored 11 points and Kyle Chudd contributed 10 points.

Smajic averaged 21.2 points per game and shot 83 percent from the free throw line. Landgraf averaged 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Another senior, Chudd averaged 8.2 points behind 51.5 percent three-point shooting and 84.2 percent free-throw shooting.

In Class 3A, Waterloo (5-27) faced top-ranked East St. Louis at the Mascoutah Regional on Wednesday. The result was an 84-32 victory for East St. Louis to end the Bulldogs’ season.

In last Tuesday’s loss at Gibault, the Bulldogs were led by Owen Niebruegge with 13 points and eight rebounds.

On Friday, Waterloo closed out its season with a 56-49 loss at Highland. Kruz Latchem led Waterloo with 21 points.

For the season, Tyler DeVilder led Waterloo in scoring at 10.8 points per game. Latchem and Niebruegge both averaged about nine points per contest.

In Class 1A, Gibault (12-19) pulled off a thrilling 56-54 overtime victory at home over Sesser-Valier. Gibault appeared to be cruising after three quarters on Monday, taking a 40-30 lead into the final frame. Sesser-Valier battled back to tie it at the end of regulation, however.

With the game tied in the final seconds of the extra period, a missed shot by Gibault’s Jack Holston was rebounded by teammate Evan Niebruegge, who made the putback attempt before the buzzer for a Hawks win.

Gibault faced a tough Woodlawn squad in Sparta on Wednesday, falling 68-27 to conclude its season.

Last Thursday, the Hawks lost 50-25 to Marquette and shot under 28 percent from the floor.

The result was better last Tuesday at home against cross-town rival Waterloo. The Hawks pulled out a 40-39 win. Gibault trailed 18-15 at halftime, but made enough key shots late to secure victory. Colby Kincheloe led the Hawks with 12 points, followed by Oscar Gedris with 10 points.

Holston led Gibault in scoring this season at 12.4 points per game and shot 42.4 percent from three-point range. Kincheloe averaged 11.7 points per game.

In other Class 1A regional action, Valmeyer (11-20) ended its season with a 69-47 loss Monday to Okawville. Evan Hill scored 14 points, with Tallen Jakimauskas contributing 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Pirates.

Last Thursday, Valmeyer lost 51-40 to Maryville Christian to conclude regular season play. Gavin Rau scored 12 points before fouling out. Two other Pirates players also fouled out of this contest.

Last Tuesday, four Valmeyer players fouled out in a 67-57 loss at Lebanon. Hill scored 18 points, with Chase Snyder scoring 13 points and Jakimauskas adding 10 points with 11 rebounds.

Hill, a junior, led Valmeyer in scoring this season at 14.7 points per game.

Dupo (13-16) ended its season with a 73-21 loss at Nokomis in a Class 1A regional on Monday.

Last Thursday, the Tigers closed out its regular season with a 56-36 win over Wood River. Brrayden Esterlein, a senior, scored 25 points to pace Dupo.

Last Tuesday, Dupo dropped a 56-23 contest to Steeleville.

For the season, Esterlein led the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game. Next in scoring for the Tigers was junior Jacob Duncan at nearly 10 points per contest.