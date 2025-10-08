Local golfers make state

Monroe County will be well-represented at IHSA state golf tournaments taking place this weekend up north.

Columbia High School senior Avery Arendell will be making her fourth state trip thanks to her score of 78 at the Class 1A Jacksonville Sectional on Monday.

Arendell advanced to Monday’s sectional by virtue of a sizzling score of 66 at the Father McGivney Regional in Glen Carbon last week to win first place by five strokes over her nearest competitor.

Also at this sectional, Gibault senior Annika Fabie shot an 85 but did not advance.

The IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf State Tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, where Arendell has played three times previously.

In fact, she placed 19th at state last year on this same course.

In boys golf, Columbia, Waterloo and Gibault will all be represented at state.

Columbia sophomore Brendan Gibson shot a 73 at Monday’s Class 2A Highland Sectional to qualify for state. Three Eagles teammates – se