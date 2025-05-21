Local bear sightings

Sightings of a young black bear in Waterloo were reported Sunday evening. These sightings were reported at Waterloo Country Club and then again in the 300 block of Druscilla Lane.

No further sightings were reported in Waterloo, but residents in rural Millstadt reported seeing a bear early Monday evening. Pictured is home security footage of what looks to be a brown-phased black bear in the yard of a home on IMBS Station Road, not far from Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm.

Illinois Conservation Police said bear sightings are becoming more common in this area, stressing to residents that they should refrain from feeding the bear, leaving trash cans outside for long, or leaving pet food outside for him to eat as it roams on to another place.