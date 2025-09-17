Local author at it again

A Columbia native has published his third book, this time bringing together lifelong passions of storytelling, sports and his beloved bulldog.

“Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark” by Jeremy Housewright is a children’s picture book celebrating baseball, dogs, and unforgettable ballpark memories.

In “Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark,” readers follow a lovable English Bulldog and her owner as they head to Busch Stadium in St. Louis for “Take Your Dog to the Game Day.”

What starts as a fun outing turns into an unforgettable adventure — complete with a hot dog eating contest, surprise first pitch, and even a walk-off Cardinals victory.

Housewright said this story captures the joy of game day through the eyes of a dog and her best friend.

The book also features a bonus educational section with baseball facts, trivia, and game-day etiquette tips designed for young readers and families.

Housewright previously worked as sports editor for the Republic-Times and has written for newspapers in both Illinois and Missouri. He is also the author of two other books – “For the Love of the Show: Pro Wrestling Fans Tell Their Stories” and “For the Love of the Show II: More Stories from Pro Wrestling Fans.”

“Gertrude Goes to the Ballpark” will be available in October via Amazon and wherever books are sold.