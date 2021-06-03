Little Dude | Pet of the Week

Little Dude is a sweet guy and gets along with other cats. He really is a little dude but likes to eat. He enjoys attention from his humans. He would love a calm and quiet retirement home, preferably with his sister Pearl.

Little Dude is 15 years old.

Little Dude is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Little Dude, please complete an online adoption application or meet him at the shelter.

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

