Lisa K. Ruskaup | Obituary

Lisa K. Ruskaup (nee LaForge), 67, of Columbia, died Jan. 3, 2026, with her family by her side at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis. She was born May 14, 1958, in East St. Louis.

Lisa began in the realty business when she was 21 years old, a career that would last 46 years. She was a member of the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois for over 40 years. She was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Lisa loved spending time with her husband Gary, the three fur babies they fostered and adopted from Helping Strays of Monroe County – Jetta, Tobie and Cookie – and her family and friends.

Lisa will be remembered for her kindness, being a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She was always the first to offer help and guidance whenever needed. Lisa will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Surviving are her husband of 28 years Gary Ruskaup; mother Nova Jean LaForge Chiasson; siblings Pam (Dan) Novara, Vicki (Don) Scheffler, Greg LaForge and Gina Hughes (Bruce Leesman); sister-in-law, Terrie (Mark) Genovese; nieces and nephews Jamie Novara, Mandy (Joe) Schuster, Angie (Mike) Prusinowski, John Novara, Olivia Hughes, Chrissy Robinson, Ken Robinson and Leonard Genovese; along with great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Gregory LaForge.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home with Monsignor Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family.