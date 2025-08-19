Linda L. Soeder | Obituary

Linda Lou Soeder, 66, of Waterloo, died Aug. 18, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Raymond and Rose (nee Tabb) Murray on Nov. 18, 1958, in Evansville, Ind.

Linda married John Soeder on April 2, 1976, in Dupo, Illinois; he preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 1978.

Linda had worked as an LPN at Benedictine Living Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville.

She is survived by her children Johnna Soeder of Waterloo and Josh (Kimberly) Walker of Evansville, Ill.; grandchildren Audrey Rose Walker and Liam David Walker; special friend Larry Greenfield of Columbia; siblings Nancy Murray of Red Bud, David (Connie) Murray of Baldwin; Dennis (Alice) Murray of Burksville and Alvis (Bev) Murray of Waterloo; nieces and nephews Wilson (Bonnie), Darren (Merry), LaJune (Mark), John T. (Andrea), Davy (Patty), Dennis Lee (Sarah), Amanda (Charlie), Cassy (Jim), Dennis Morgan (Kristin), Tony (Olivia), Bridget (Scott), Amanda (Kevin), Alvis Lee (Jamie), Lisa, Amy and Sarah; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Raymond Murray; mother Rose Murray-Wilson; stepfather George Wilson; and sister Carol Lattina.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Waterloo City Cemetery with Linda’s nephew, Scott Woodsmall, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be given to Tymeless Heart, helping babies born with heart defects. Contribution can be mail to the funeral home or can be given in Linda’s memory at tymelesshearts.org.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.