Linda L. Soeder | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 19, 2025

Linda Lou Soeder, 66, of Waterloo, died Aug. 18, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis.  

She was born to the late Raymond and Rose (nee Tabb) Murray on Nov. 18, 1958, in Evansville, Ind.  

Linda married John Soeder on April 2, 1976, in Dupo, Illinois; he preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 1978.  

Linda had worked as an LPN at Benedictine Living Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville.

She is survived by her children Johnna Soeder of Waterloo and Josh (Kimberly) Walker of Evansville, Ill.; grandchildren Audrey Rose Walker and Liam David Walker; special friend Larry Greenfield of Columbia; siblings Nancy Murray of Red Bud, David (Connie) Murray of Baldwin; Dennis (Alice) Murray of Burksville and Alvis (Bev) Murray of Waterloo; nieces and nephews Wilson (Bonnie), Darren (Merry), LaJune (Mark), John T. (Andrea), Davy (Patty), Dennis Lee (Sarah), Amanda (Charlie), Cassy (Jim), Dennis Morgan (Kristin), Tony (Olivia), Bridget (Scott), Amanda (Kevin), Alvis Lee (Jamie), Lisa, Amy and Sarah; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Raymond Murray; mother Rose Murray-Wilson; stepfather George Wilson; and sister Carol Lattina.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Waterloo City Cemetery with Linda’s nephew, Scott Woodsmall, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be given to Tymeless Heart, helping babies born with heart defects.  Contribution can be mail to the funeral home or can be given in Linda’s memory at tymelesshearts.org.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Ronald L. Candler | Obituary

August 19, 2025

Gary E. Rist | Obituary

August 18, 2025

Jean L. Lewis | Obituary

August 18, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web