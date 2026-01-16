Linda K. Sokalsky | Obituary

Linda Kay Sokalsky (nee Watkins), 74, of Monee, died Jan. 16, 2026, in Tinley Park. She was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Linda was a member of St. Patrick’s Church – Tipton, a volunteer at St. Vincent Soup Kitchen and loved to read and spend time with her grandbabies.

She is survived by her children Amanda (Matt) Lorin, Leigh Anne Sokalsky (Greta Papartyte); grandchildren Alex and Spencer Sokalsky; brother Johnny Watkins; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alexander Sokalsky; parents John Edward and Venita (nee Patterson) Watkins; and sister Margie Healy.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 8-8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick Catholic Church – Tipton; or the Alzheimer’s Association.