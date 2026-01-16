Linda K. Sokalsky | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 16, 2026

Linda Kay Sokalsky (nee Watkins), 74, of Monee, died Jan. 16, 2026, in Tinley Park. She was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Linda was a member of St. Patrick’s Church – Tipton, a volunteer at St. Vincent Soup Kitchen and loved to read and spend time with her grandbabies.

She is survived by her children Amanda (Matt) Lorin, Leigh Anne Sokalsky (Greta Papartyte); grandchildren Alex and Spencer Sokalsky; brother Johnny Watkins; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Alexander Sokalsky; parents John Edward and Venita (nee Patterson) Watkins; and sister Margie Healy.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 8-8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tipton with     Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick Catholic Church – Tipton; or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Carol J. Mathews | Obituary

January 16, 2026

William W. Mathews | Obituary

January 16, 2026

Mina L. Brown | Obituary

January 12, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web