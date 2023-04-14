Linda D. Henerfauth | Obituary

Linda D. Henerfauth, 74, of O’Fallon, born Nov. 17, 1948, in Prairie du Rocher, on the family farm located in southern Monroe County to Roland and Elsie, (nee Schultheis) Henerfauth, died April 12, 2023 at her home in O’Fallon.

Linda attended Valmeyer High School Class of 1966. She was employed at Purina; retiring in April 2015 after 43 years of service. She was a Cardinals fan and has attended ball games since the 1970s. She had season tickets to the Muny for years and loved going to the Fox Theater.

Special thanks are given to Siteman Doctors Camille Abboud and Guillermo Rodrigues, and the Siteman nurses and Dr. James Wade and Lance Lane, P.A.

She is survived by her son Frank A. Ratay of O’Fallon, husband Frank S. Ratay of Belleville; brothers Louis (Charlotte) Henerfauth and Bob (Ardis) Henerfauth; sisters Jean (Tim) Sullivan, Norma (Chris) Farrell and Ida Bassett. Linda has 13 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-nephews, four great-great-nieces; her Schultheis cousins, and their spouses and families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her godmother Dora Schilling and godfather Anton Schultheis; brothers Earl Henerfauth and Clyde in infancy; sisters Thelma (the late Charles) Stewart and Judy Heck; sister-in-law Georgianne Henerfauth; and nephew Kenneth Henerfauth.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon April 22, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O’Fallon.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Darrell Weber officiating.

Following the services, lunch will be served at O’Fallon American Legion/Moose Lodge.

Linda’s remains will be buried later at St. John’s Cemetery, Fults, near her childhood home.

Memorial donations are suggested to: the O’Fallon Fire Department; or the St. John’s Cemetery in Fults.