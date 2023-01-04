License plate fee lowers for seniors

Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year.

Under Public Act 102-0807, which took effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.

“The lower annual license plate renewal fee for qualifying seniors will help them keep more of their hard-earned money in their bank accounts to spend on other things, such as prescription medicine,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

The Department on Aging’s Benefit Access Program determines eligibility for a license plate discount from the Secretary of State’s office and free transit on fixed route systems in Illinois.

To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is $33,562.

To apply for the program online, visit ilaging.illinois.gov/benefitsaccess.html. For assistance with the online application, older adults can call the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966.

Those with specific questions about the price reduction, or about their vehicle’s registration status, are encouraged to contact the Illinois Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-252-8980.