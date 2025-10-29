Library on the go

Republic-Times- October 29, 2025
Pictured is Morrison-Talbott Library’s new “Library On the Go” outreach van, a resource designed to expand services beyond its building and into the community.

Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo recently introduced its new “Library On the Go” outreach van, a resource designed to expand services beyond its building and into the community.

The van will support homebound deliveries, Caring Cart visits at assisted living facilities, appearances in parades, school visits and other outreach efforts.

“We are particularly excited about bringing our homebound delivery service to life, as there are many patrons who can no longer visit the library in person due to illness or mobility challenges,” Morrison-Talbott Library Director Jamie Wratchford said. “Now, we can bring the library directly to their doorsteps.”

This van was funded entirely through grants and donations, with no taxpayer dollars used.

The library extended its appreciation to donors Mr. and Mrs. William Gardner, (former library trustee Vicki Gardner and longtime library supporters); Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Constantine (Laura) and Mr. and Mrs. John Mudrick (Lissa) in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Roy J. May and Barry May; the family of Mrs. Twila Hoffman (devoted patron and library trustee); plus the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities grant program from the American Library Association, which awarded the library a $10,000 grant toward the vehicle purchase.

More information about the library’s outreach efforts and homebound delivery services can be found on the library’s website, waterloolibrary.org, or by calling 618-939-6232.

