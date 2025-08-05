Lerona K. Pryor | Obituary

Lerona Kay Pryor died July 29, 2025, at her home in Waterloo. She was 76 years old.

Lerona was born on Aug. 29, 1948, to James L. Parker and Sophia M. (nee Kleinschmidt) Parker in Metropolis. She attended Zion Lutheran Grade School in Litchfield and Immanuel Lutheran Grade School in Mt. Olive. She graduated from Mt. Olive High School in the Class of 1966. She attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and earned a business degree.

Lerona married Jay L. Pryor on June 12, 1971 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive. He survives.

Lerona was employed by the State of Illinois Department of Public Health in Springfield, Lincoln Public Schools Food Service in Lincoln, Neb., and Parkview Elementary School in Columbia.

She was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Lerona had several hobbies that she enjoyed. Her favorites were baking, knitting, reading and being an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lerona is survived by her husband Jay; daughter Jami L. Pryor of Litchfield; son Justin L. (Maggie) Pryor of Beatrice, Neb.; grandchildren Hadleigh Pryor and Avery Pryor of Beatrice, Neb.; brother Damon (Carolyn) Parker of Herculaneum, Mo.; sister-in-law Sharon Parker of Noblesville, Ind.; and brother-in-law, David Kernich, of Mt. Olive.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Sophia Parker, brother Terry Parker and a sister Donna Kernich.

Visitation was Aug. 3 at Becker and Son Funeral Home and Aug. 4 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Olive.

A funeral service followed visitation at the church with Rev. Dr. Tony Troup officiating.

Interment was at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

A lunch followed at Immanuel Lutheran Church Education Building in Mt. Olive.

Memorials are suggested to: Angie’s Purpose, Waterloo; Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville (Orange Team South); Zion Lutheran School, Litchfield; and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mt. Olive.

Becker and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.