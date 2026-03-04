Lenhardt named all-conference

Ty Lenhardt

lllinois College men’s basketball player Ty Lenhardt was recently named first team All-Midwest Conference.

Lenhardt, a former Waterloo High School standout, led the team and ranked fourth in the conference in scoring this winter, averaging nearly 19 points per game.

He was also third in the league in free throw percentage (.782), fourth in three-point field goals made per game (2.6), fifth in three-point field goal percentage (.340), and 24th in assists per game (1.7).

He also led the league in minutes played per contest (35.2).

Lenhardt, a 6-foot-4 junior, was Conference Player of the Week in December after pouring in a game-high 28 points to help his team post an 86-71 win over Knox.

Lenhardt’s 2025-26 season will be remembered throughout the Illinois College single-season record book. His 194 three-point field goal attempts are second-most in school history, while his 66 made three-pointers rank fourth.

His 485 points this season rank seventh in program history.

The Blueboys concluded their season in the Midwest Conference Tournament on Feb. 27 when they lost to Grinnell in Iowa, finishing with an overall record of 12-14.

Located in Jacksonville, Illinois College competes in NCAA Division III athletics.

Lenhardt scored over 1,000 points during his WHS playing career.