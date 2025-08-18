Lenard A. Chartrand | Obituary

Lenard Author Chartrand, 84, years of East Carondelet, died Aug. 15, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Dupo.

Lenard was a farmer for many years. He and Alice were members of the Waterloo Farmers Market Community for many years and the St. Clair County Farmer Bureau.

Lenard enjoyed basketball, bass fishing, rabbit hunting, and he enjoyed and appreciated buying an old two cylinder John Deere and bringing it back to life. He was proud of the fact that he could build and fix anything.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years Alice Chartrand (nee Laurent); children, Angela Otten, Richard (Jill) Chartrand, Louis (Marion) Chartrand and Lenard (Hope Robinson) Chartrand; grandchildren, Richard Chartrand Jr., Alyssa (Brendon) Scanlon, Andrew Otten, Elizabeth (Jeff) Wiethop, Benjamin (Paige) Chartrand, Samuel Chartrand, Briley Chartrand and Cameron Chartrand; great-grandchildren August Scanlon, Macey Chartrand and two on the way; sister Kathy Martin; brother-in-law Bill Duff; his close nephew Michael (April) Chartrand and his family; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son in infancy, Alan Chartrand; parents Lenard “Lee” A. and Marcella (nee Steppig) Chartrand; brother Michael Chartrand; his sister Janet Duff.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19 and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Aug. 20 at the funeral home with Charles Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Indian School, P. O. Box 300, Chamberlain, S.D.