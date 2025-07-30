Legendary WHS football coach passes

Pictured is former Waterloo High School head football coach Brent McGee holding his team’s IHSA Class 3A state runner-up trophy at the end of the 1993 season.

Former Bulldogs head football coach Brent McGee, a member of the Waterloo High School Athletic Hall of Fame, passed away last Wednesday at the age of 65 following a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

McGee was diagnosed with ALS in June 2021.

McGee worked as a teacher for 39.5 years in the Waterloo, Marion and West Frankfort school districts. In 1993, his legendary WHS football team was the state runner-up in Class 3A and went 13-1.

“Brent was especially proud that he worked and paid all his bills and left this world owing nobody for anything,” his obituary states. “At the end, he left this life as he lived it, on his own terms.”

Per his request, there will be no funeral services. Crain Funeral Home in Energy handled arrangements.

McGee’s 1993 Bulldogs football squad was led by an “Orange Crush” defense that had six shutouts and forced 22 turnovers. The offense aided this stingy defense by stringing together long, time-consuming drives.

“Even though we didn’t score every time down the field, we did move the ball up and down and eat a lot of time off the clock,” McGee was quoted as saying in a December 1993 issue of the Republic-Times. “The defense helped us score and the offense helped keep points off the board.”

McGee was on hand for a reunion with teammates from the legendary ‘93 squad during a special 25th anniversary recognition of the team at a WHS football game in September 2018.

During that ceremony, a statement from McGee was read over the public address system:

“Silent and hand-in-hand is how we entered every field during that season. While opposing players were cheering loudly with inspiring mascots riding horses, the Bulldogs would enter in a Clint Eastwood manner: quiet, focused. Kick some butt, then go home.”

Following his team’s state runner-up showing, McGee was selected to be head coach of the Illinois All-Stars East Team in the summer of 1994.

With McGee still at the helm, Waterloo followed its magical 1993 season with a 7-4 record in 1994, including another playoff win.

McGee would then take over as head coach at Marion High School, where he managed to return the Wildcats to the football playoffs in 2001 following a 12-year absence.

“He was heavily involved in youth sports leagues in both Marion and Herrin,” his obituary states.

In 1996 while at Marion, McGee helped start a recreational tackle football league for junior high age athletes. This league ran for two seasons and was the catalyst that led to the development of the SIYFBC.

“Today, communities in Southern Illinois from Salem to Metropolis host youth tackle programs,” his obituary states.

He is also credited for starting the elementary physical education programs in both Waterloo and Marion.

McGee also worked with several pole vaulters throughout southern Illinois and coached for the Marion, West Frankfort and Herrin school districts. He was involved in three state track championships during the early 2000s while at Herrin.

Among his surviving relatives are sons Bryant McGee of Marion and Brock McGee of Carterville.

Many locals offered social media tributes to their former coach and/or teacher upon the news of his passing last week.

“Always more than a coach,” 1993 Bulldogs team member Matt Sebastian posted on Facebook.

“He was and is a great guy and one of my role models, which led me to teaching and coaching football at Ladue,” Hank Harrison posted.

“I can still remember him saying to me: ‘Mr. Wegener… You’re lucky I like you,’” Eric Wegener posted. “Still my favorite coach.”

“The absolute best PE teacher that I ever had,” Amanda Garavaglia posted.