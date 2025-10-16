Legal advice on wheels

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid has officially launched Mobile Justice Clinics – two offices on wheels that are traveling to all 65 counties in central and southern Illinois to provide free civil legal services.

The Mobile Justice Clinics begin their tour Monday in Swansea. The vans will continue visiting counties in Land of Lincoln’s service area.

Locally, this mobile clinic will stop at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

A full schedule of locations is available at lincolnlegal.org/mobile-justice-tour.

Residents of these communities are invited to visit the Mobile Justice Clinic to learn more about free legal services, ask questions, and connect with staff.

At the clinics, community members can receive information and assistance with a wide range of civil legal issues, including:

• Housing and eviction prevention

• Family law matters such as custody and safety

• Access to benefits and healthcare

• Consumer issues threatening financial stability

• Criminal record expungement and sealing

This initiative is made possible in part through generous support from the Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois, whose commitment to equal access to justice helps ensure that innovative solutions like the Mobile Justice vans can serve those most in need.

Learn more at lincolnlegal.org.