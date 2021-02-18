Leena | Pet of the Week

Leena is a beautiful long hair gray cat. She is looking for a retirement home where she will be pampered and loved. She is affectionate and likes to snuggle. Leena gets along with other cats and doesn’t mind being brushed. Can you give Leena a warm and loving home?

Leena is 12 years old and declawed.

Leena is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

