Lawsuit filed in Schnucks incident

A local woman filed suit in Monroe County Circuit Court last week, seeking monetary damages for pain and suffering and medical bills incurred following an incident last summer during which she was struck by a vehicle while walking in the Waterloo Schnucks parking lot at 150 Waterloo Commons Drive.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff, Doris Rex, was returning a shopping cart to a stall in the parking lot on July 13, 2024, when Matthew Hefflinger of Valmeyer “improperly drove through designated parking spots and violently struck, ran over and collided” with Rex.

As a result of this collision, the filling states Rex sustained “severe” injuries which resulted in amputation of the “big toe” on her right foot and other surgeries due to injuries to the feet and ankles of both feet.

The lawsuit describes “multiple surgical procedures, including relocation of her tibia to the ankle, open reduction internal fixation of the left (ankle bones and tibia) fracture, repositioning of the sole of her foot, a right ankle closed reduction internal fixation and a closed amputation of the former great toe location” in addition to “debridement surgery on both feet and several skin graft placement procedures.”

The filing also notes Rex was admitted to “multiple rehabilitation centers for several months” following the collision in addition to ongoing treatment of blood clots which developed in her right hip and leg due to her foot injuries.

Rex’s medical bills are listed as “exceeding” $670,000 to date, with ongoing treatment required.

The suit contains one count of negligence, alleging Hefflinger was operating his vehicle at a “high, excessive and dangerous” speed in addition to improperly driving through parking spots.

Total damages sought, per the filing, exceed $50,000.