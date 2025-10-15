Lawsuit filed following storm

A Waterloo man has sued J.F. Electric, Inc., for negligence during utility line repair following a severe storm earlier this year.

Perry Skaer filed the lawsuit Oct. 7 in Monroe County Circuit Court, alleging employees of J.F. Electric failed to secure fallen electrical lines, leading to “severe and permanently disabling injuries.”

Skaer, employed by Harrisonville Telephone Company, was dispatched to an area of Route 3 near Warren Drive in Waterloo the morning of March 15 to act as an “observer” to ensure HTC fiber-optic cables were not damaged during repair of power poles and lines damaged by high winds the night before.

J.F. Electric was hired by Ameren Illinois to repair or replace the poles and activate the lines.

Court documents allege J.F. Electric employees failed to “secure fallen electrical lines which were under tension,” using a rope to secure the lines.

The filing states the rope failed, “causing the lines to whip, striking the plaintiff.”

Skaer claims he “received a serious injury to his left shoulder and left arm which required surgical repair.”

Skaer is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 due to his “inability to pursue his normal, gainful occupation,” medical bills and pain suffered as a result of the incident.