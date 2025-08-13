Lawmakers seek levee fix 

Two state lawmakers serving this region are urging Gov. JB Pritzker to take urgent action following a recent Republic-Times report regarding a levee close to failing at the far southern tip of Monroe County.

As first reported in last week’s paper, county public safety officials said a “scour hole” discovered in 2010 has grown in size and now poses an immediate threat to the Stringtown Levee system.

This scour hole is located near Levee Road south of Regtown Road – the two southernmost roads in Monroe County – less than one mile from the Randolph County line near Prairie du Rocher.

On Tuesday, State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) and State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) formally submitted a letter urging Gov. Pritzker to intervene by directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to immediately deploy resources and secure the necessary funding to address this infrastructure emergency.

“A failure at this location will be disastrous,” Friess said. “It will threaten Monroe, Randolph, and nearby counties. Lives, homes, and farms will be in immediate danger. This is no longer a question of if the levee will fail, but when. The governor has the authority to direct IEMA to act and to secure the necessary funding – we need him to do both, and to do it now.”

The scour hole, as reported last week, has grown to more than 15 feet deep and is “dangerously close to the levee’s base,” Friess said.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin Scheibe told the county commissioners last week that depending on river level at the time of breach, up to 45,000 acres and 500 residences in Monroe County would be affected.

This would result in an estimated $150 million to $300 million in repairs. Repairing the scour hole now would cost $3 million to $5 million, Friess pointed out.

“This is no longer a matter than can be overlooked or delayed,” Friess wrote in a letter to Pritzker dated Aug. 12. “We need assistance now.”

During Scheibe’s dire levee report to the Monroe County Board last week, he explained to commissioners that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is unable to act prior to a levee failure, although it would have an “open checkbook” to react to a flood after it occurs.

“It sounds like everyone’s just waiting around for it to fail,” Monroe County Commissioner Doug Garmer said last Monday, referring to the lack of funding options despite the levee clearly approaching its breaking point.

“We have seen the devastating consequences of levee failures in the past, and this threat demands immediate and decisive action,” the letter concluded.

Scheibe told the Republic-Times last week that a river level of 35 feet would flood all of Fults, while a river level of 44 feet – which the area experienced in 2019 – would send water as far as the levee boundary in Fountain.

“On Jan. 24, state and federal officials, including representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducted an on-site inspection and witnessed an alarming scene: an erosion zone larger than a football field rapidly deteriorating, with damage described as ‘unsustainable’ and ‘approaching failure,’” Friess stated in his letter to the governor.

Friess added that “historic sites that have stood for generations face potential loss,” referring to Fort de Chartres in Prairie du Rocher.

Rep. Friess said his office is working closely with the Monroe County EMA, local levee officials, the IEMA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and federal partners to coordinate levee response efforts and push for immediate federal support.

If residents have questions or concerns about the levee situation, they are encouraged to contact their elected officials.

Rep. Friess’ district office may be reached directly at 618-282-7284 or online at RepFriess.com/contact.

Sen. Terri Bryant’s office phone number is 618-684-1100. She may also be contacted online at SenatorBryant.com/contact.