Late water sample for Waterloo

The City of Waterloo was notified by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency of a violation in mid-April regarding another late sample from its new water treatment facility.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter said Friday the required sample period was Feb. 1-15, with the water sample taken Feb. 25.

“The city is presently in compliance with all IEPA requirements concerning water testing, reporting and public disclosure,” Darter said.

The IEPA issued its violation notification to the city on April 13.

Waterloo was previously cited by the IEPA for a late water sample in December as the new plant was going online.

The city’s new water treatment facility located in Valmeyer went online in late December, ending a contract with Illinois American Water that would have resulted in increased rates.

The new state-of-the-art treatment facility features a trio of wells off Bluff Road, about a mile north of Old Valmeyer. These wells drill into the Mississippi Aquifer, working one at a time throughout the day.

The city has hired Certop Inc. – a contract water operating company out of Clinton County – for operation, maintenance and management of its new $30 million plant.