Larry S. Schubert | Obituary

It is with broken hearts that we announce the joyful spirit of Larry Sylvester “Schubie” Schubert left us way too soon on Sept. 24, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was only 74 years old.

Larry was born Dec. 15, 1950, in Millstadt, to Walter and Irene Schubert, where he lived his entire life.

For 37 years, Larry and Mabel owned and operated Schubert’s Packing Co. Above all, sausage making was his passion, and he was proud of what he accomplished at Schubert’s where he won countless awards for his products both at the state and national levels. He is a past president of Illinois Association of Meat Processors, past president of American Association of Meat Processers, Hermann Wurstfest Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the American Cured Meats Hall of Fame.

Since selling the butcher shop, on any given day you’d find him in his garden, tending to his bees, hunting, nurturing his pecan trees, crafting something beautiful in his woodshop or conjuring up another project that Mabel would have to endure, always with a few grandkids in tow helping grandpa or getting a ride on the side-by-side.

Larry was larger than life, always carried a smile on his face and had an uncanny ability to walk into any room and immediately make it brighter. He never left a place without making two or three new friends and probably showing them his tattoo. He never met a stranger and never wanted you to feel like you were one.

He made sure everyone who would listen knew exactly what all of his children and grandchildren were up to at any given moment, he was a very proud father and grandfather.

He loved his son’s brewery, Millpond Brewing, where he was both customer, unofficial greeter, the go-to for any brewery-related project, and its loudest and proudest advocate. If you were lucky, you even got a “tour of the tables” in the brewery, all of which he built.

Larry will be remembered for repertoire of ridiculous songs he developed with his friends, matched only by his collection of jokes and endless stories, some of which might have even been true.

He found the positive in everything and everyone, which is exactly the kind of superpower the world needs more of!

Larry was a member of St. James Church in Millstadt, Illinois Association of Meat Processors, American Association of Meat Processors, Millstadt Commercial Club, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity (Epsilon Iota Chapter), Charter President of the Millstadt Optimist Club and past president of the Quail Club.

He was a loving husband for almost 50 years to Marlene, whom he affectionately nicknamed “Mabel” the first night they met, and a devoted father to Angie Jones (Barry), Bryan Schubert (Lizzy) and Christie Schueler (Jeremy). His heart belonged to his role as grandfather to his eight grandchildren: Alexa Jones, Rowyn Jones, Briar Jones, Gibson Schubert, Keaton Schueler, Levi Schueler, Nolan Schueler and Etta Schubert; they were the light of his life. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sisters Diane (Jim) Jacob of Millstadt and Kay Ann “Kasey” (Gary) Neff of Smithton and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Irene (nee Helfrich) Schubert; his brother, Marvin Schubert; and his parents-in-law, Maurice and Amelia (Amann) Burns.

True to form, Larry doesn’t want a funeral. He wants a party, a proper celebration of life where people share stories, laugh until it hurts and maybe sing one of his ridiculous songs. Because that’s exactly what Larry would do if the situation were reversed.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Oct. 26 at The Quail Restoration Association, Belleville.

A memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: A Millpond Giving Place (funds child food distribution programs in the Millstadt Community); the Millstadt Food Pantry; or Millstadt Optimist Club.

Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt, handled arrangements.

