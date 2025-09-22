Larry K. Sukup | Obituary

Larry Keith Sukup, 86, of Columbia, died Sept. 20, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He was born July 24, 1939, in Paducah, Ky. Larry was the beloved son or Alvin and Betty (nee Scarborough) Sukup.

A proud United States Marine, Larry served his country with honor and he was especially proud of his time driving for the admiral. Following his military service, he built a long and respected career in the construction industry. He worked as an estimator for Guarantee Interiors and later founded his own company, ILMO Construction, and concluded his professional journey as vice president and estimator for Phillips Interior/Exterior.

Larry was a passionate outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting with his son and spending time in nature. He was a life donor for Ducks Unlimited, supporting conservation efforts close to his heart. In his free time, he enjoyed working in the yard and cherishing time with his family.

Surviving are his daughter Michelle (Kevin) Volner; son Jeff (Jen) Sukup; grandsons Clayton (Samantha) Volner, Zach (Joanna) Volner, Spencer Sukup and Dawson Sukup; and great-grandchildren Violet and Ollie Volner; along with other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Nancy Sukup, (nee Binnion) and his parents Alvin and Betty Sukup.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Friz officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Ducks Unlimited.