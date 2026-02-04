Larry J. Cottom | Obituary

Larry James Cottom, 80, of Columbia, born Aug. 26, 1945, in East St. Louis, died Feb. 3, 2026, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Larry retired in 2008 from truck driving from Air Products Chemical Co. in Granite City and was a proud member of United Steel Workers Local 6063, Granite City. He was an active member of Columbia Sportsman’s Club and loved going fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years Marsha E. Cottom (nee Killian); son Michael (Angie) Cottom of Shiloh; daughter Kimberly Cottom of Jonesboro; brother Pete (Ann) Cottom of Columbia; grandchildren Kelsey Cottom of Columbia and Michael J. Cottom of Shiloh; Larry was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Freda (nee Golf) Cottom.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Private cremation to follow.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com.