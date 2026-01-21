Lafore arrested again

Kodi A. Lafore

A convicted murderer is in hot water once again.

Former Waterloo resident Kodi A. Lafore, 31, of Evansville, is facing several drug possession charges following his arrest last Tuesday in Waterloo in addition to charges stemming from an incident last summer.

Per information filed Jan. 14 in Monroe County Circuit Court, Lafore was charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of cannabis (driver) and possession of drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe used for “inhaling methamphetamine” following a Jan. 13 traffic stop in Waterloo.

Lafore pled not guilty to those charges during a pretrial release hearing on Thursday and was released from custody.

Also on Thursday, he pled not guilty to a separate meth charge and possession of cannabis (30 to 100 grams) from June 26, 2025.

At the time of Lafore’s most recent arrest, he was serving two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery in Randolph County Court in connection with a May 24, 2023, home invasion in rural Modoc.

Lafore and Phillip Law, 36, of Cottage Hills, were both arrested after being involved in an altercation at the victim’s house.

The victim reported suffering a possible broken arm after being pushed down and struck with a steel pipe.

It is believed the incident stemmed from a previous domestic situation.

Lafore had only been released from an Illinois Department of Corrections facility a short time before the May 2023 charges.

A five-year prison sentence handed down in late 2018 was based on Randolph County charges of second degree murder and possession of meth with intent to distribute in Monroe County.

The murder conviction was for the Jan. 6, 2018, stabbing death of 36-year-old Adam Sesto near Red Bud. Lafore had been free on bond in that case when he was arrested Nov. 15, 2018, in far southern Monroe County for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

A 2018 charge alleging Lafore passed a bad check in an amount more than $150 was dismissed during his sentencing for murder and meth.