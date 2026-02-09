Kurt A. Steinmann | Obituary

Kurt Alan Steinmann, 60, of Millstadt, died Feb. 7, 2026, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Red Bud.

Kurt grew up in old Valmeyer and was always proud of his small-town, farming roots. He could still read the clouds and predicted weather better than any local forecaster.

After leaving farming, he went on to work other various jobs, all of which he took great pride in. Whether he was installing an awning on a business, remodeling a house, redoing a roof, building a deck, or stocking produce, Kurt took pride in his precise and careful work.

He was a fighter and battled his health until the very end. Surviving and doing so with the most positive attitude, even in times when he could have understandably given up, he did not waver. He was the epitome of determination and strength.

Kurt loved his family, his best friend and wife of 20 years, Catie, and their four cats, who were his little buddies and faithful companions. He enjoyed working in the yard, tending to his pecan trees, playing cards, Yahtzee and watching college sports. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife Catie Steinmann (nee Kirschner); mother Sandra Steinmann (nee Mohr); siblings Kim (Steven) Chappuis, Karla Bivins (George Obernagel) and Kerry (Robin) Steinmann; sister-in-law Michelle (Phil) Munsterman; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who all loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth C. Steinmann; grandparents, Alvin and Frieda Steinmann and Hadley and Margaret Mohr; and mother-in-law Margaret Kirschner.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 13, 2026 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

At his request, cremation has taken place, and no funeral service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays; or Belleville Area Humane Society.