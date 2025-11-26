Kudos for CHS soccer coach

Columbia High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jamey Bridges was recently selected as the United Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year for Small Public Schools in Illinois.

This puts Bridges in the running for regional and national coach of the year awards.

In 2025, Bridges led both the CHS girls (spring) and CHS boys (fall) varsity soccer teams to state titles and had a total record between those two seasons of 49-7-6.

He also won a state title with the CHS girls squad in 2019.