Kudos for CHS soccer coach

Republic-Times- November 26, 2025

Columbia High School boys and girls head soccer coach Jamey Bridges was recently selected as the United Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year for Small Public Schools in Illinois.

This puts Bridges in the running for regional and national coach of the year awards.

In 2025, Bridges led both the CHS girls (spring) and CHS boys (fall) varsity soccer teams to state titles and had a total record between those two seasons of 49-7-6.

He also won a state title with the CHS girls squad in 2019. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Girls hoopsters reaching high

November 26, 2025

Hockey season rages on

November 26, 2025

Hunger drives Eagles to new heights  

November 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web