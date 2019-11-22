Krinkles | Pet of the Week

Krinkles is a sweet cat who will run up to you as soon as you walk into a room. He is affectionate and always wants to be with his human. He loves to be petted and talk with you. His favorite toy is chasing the feather on a pole. Krinkles is declawed and good with other cats.

Krinkles is 9 years old. He is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.