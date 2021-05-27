Kratos | Pet of the Week

Kratos is a happy boy ready to be your buddy. He is active and playful, walks pretty good on leash, and potty trained. He knows basic commands, likes eating treats, and is lovable. Kratos can be choosy who he picks to be his doggy friends but he loves all people, he is even good with children.

Kratos is one year old and weighs 58 pounds.

Kratos’ adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Kratos, please complete an online adoption application.

*NOTE: Adoption fees for adult dogs will be increasing to $250 effective June 1, 2021.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***