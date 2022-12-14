Koenigstein chosen for all-star game 

Columbia High School senior football standout Tom Koenigstein was selected to play in the upcoming Illinois Coaches Association Blue vs. Red Shrine All-Star Game.

Koenigstein, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive tackle, was part of a Columbia offensive line that powered the way for 1,675 rushing yards by the Eagles this past fall.

The Shrine All-Star Game, featuring some of the top high school football players in the state, will take place June 17, 2023 at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Koenigstein, who will play for the blue team in the game, has committed to playing football at McKendree University in Lebanon upon his graduation from CHS this spring.