Khoury is IWU home run queen

Ava Khoury

Former Columbia High School softball standout Ava Khoury has etched her name into the record books at Illinois Wesleyan University.

On Saturday, Khoury blasted her eighth home run of the season as the No. 22 Titans broke the program’s longest win streak record and claimed the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament title.

This homer gave Khoury her 34th career round-tripper, setting a new record for the program.

Khoury, a senior, is hitting .385 and has driven in 44 runs so far this season.

With the tourney win, the Titans (34-7) qualified for the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

In fact, IWU will host the DIII World Series later in May. Should they advance that far, the Titans would play for a national title on their home field.

The Titans will host a NCAA regional for the first time since 2019, as IWU welcomes Bethany Lutheran College, Greenville University, and Nebraska Wesleyan University this Thursday through Saturday.