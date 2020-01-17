Kesha | Pet of the Week

Kesha is a young, pretty girl who recently had a litter of puppies. She is now looking for a forever family who will love and spoil her. Kesha likes to play with other dogs, prefers older children, and would probably be fine around cats. Kesha is an energetic dog who might enjoy and do well in agility.

Kesha is two years old, weighs around 35 pounds, and is housebroken.

Kesha’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.