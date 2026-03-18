Kerry V. House | Obituary

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Kerry V. House, 57, of Waterloo, died March 15, 2026, in Waterloo, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 9, 1968, in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Kerry owned and operated Lane House Roofing and Exteriors, a business that he built with hard work and dedication over 22 years. He took great pride not only in the company he created, but in the team he put together that helped make it what it was.

He loved his family deeply and was passionate about both his family and his work. Providing for them and building something he could be proud of meant a lot to him. It was his legacy.

Kerry also loved his country and carried a strong sense of pride in it. In his free time, he enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, football, NASCAR and Formula One racing. He had a love for cars and owned several hot rods over the years, something he truly enjoyed.

He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, the pride he took in his work, and the things he loved most in life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Sabrina (nee Cartwright) House; children Levi House (Diana Kent), Dylan House, and Drake House; granddaughter Elise Jean House; brother’s-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Darrell A. and Doris Jean (nee LaPlante) House and brothers Dennis House and Richard House.

Memorial visitation is 10-11 a.m. March 27 at New Life Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the church with David Eckstadt officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.