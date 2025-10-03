Kenneth R. Kettler | Obituary

Kenneth R. Kettler, 66, of Waterloo, died Oct. 2, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 29, 1958, in East St. Louis.

Kenneth was a member of Western Egyptian and retired from the Illinois Secretary of State Department of Motor Vehicles. He also had many friends and family at Family Kitchen.

He is survived by his significant other Angela Polacek; sisters and brother Bonnie (Keith) Osterhage, Bobbi (Tom) Vogt and Randy (Darlene) Kettler; Angela’s children Blake Miller, Courtney (Cody) Sikoriski and Brenden Miller (fiancee Madison Baker); aunts; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert C. and Joanne (nee Dalkert) Kettler.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children; or donor’s choice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.