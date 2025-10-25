Kenneth R. Althoff | Obituary

Kenneth R. Althoff, 87 years, of Red Bud, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 5, 1938, in Evansville, to the late Victor and Laura (nee Degener) Althoff.

Kenny dedicated many years to the Red Bud Volunteer Fire department in which he was a past assistant fire chief and believed the brotherhood of the department provided lifelong support, friendships and memories. His leadership made a lasting impact.

He is a proud United States Marine and carried his duty beyond service to be a member of the Red Bud VFW post 6632.

After many long years, Kenny retired from the Red Bud School District 132 , where he served as maintenance supervisor- a role in which his dependability and good humor brightened every day.

Kenny was a devoted member of St John’s Lutheran Church, where he joyfully sang in the adult choir for 70 years. His faith and fellowship were constant throughout his life. He was a former member of North County Country Club where he enjoyed a round or two on the weekend, league play and grilling steaks for the members.

Known for his infectious smiles, endless stories, he had a knack for brightening any room. Kenny was the life of a party and a true friend to all. You could often find him sharing jokes-sometimes a bit colorful- over a cold beer at a local establishment, where he never met a stranger.

Kenny cherished times spent with his family, especially their many boating adventures together. He spent many Sunday Fundays with his great friends enjoying the times around town. His kindness, humor, and love of life left a lasting remark on everyone who knew him. His legacy of laughter, generosity, and community spirit will be remembered for years to come.

Surviving are his daughters Colleen (Gary) Goethals and Stephanie (Greg) Lammert; grandchildren Patrick Goethals, Adam (Jana) Goethals, Owen (Hailey) Lammert and Ryan Lammert; great-grandson Brooks Kenneth Lammert; special friend Alverda Rahn; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years Carolyn A. Althoff; sisters Eunice Stumpf and Bernadine Stellhorn; niece Julie Silch; and brothers-in-law Paul Stumpf and Edgar Stellhorn.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral ervices will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, with Pastor Mark Winkelman officiating.

There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow in the St, John’s Lutheran Church cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the St. John’s Lutheran Church or St. John’s Lutheran School in Red Bud; Red Bud Fire Department; or Red Bud VFW.