Kathleen M. Francescon | Obituary

Kathleen M. “Kathy” Francescon, nee Meyer, 61, of Waterloo, IL, died October 22, 2025, in Columbia, IL. She was born July 21, 1964, in St. Louis, MO.

She is survived by her husband Anthony “Tony” Francescon; children Alexandria C. Kennebeck and Benjamin D. Kennebeck; sister and brother Christine (Timothy) Lakey and Craig (Shannon) Meyer; father Thomas Meyer; mother Betty Meyer; aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kathy was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and an incredible friend to so many. She dedicated her life to the ones she loved, making it her mission to improve the lives of those around her. She had a rare skill of making people feel welcome; she could make any house feel like a home. Kathy was passionate about living life to the fullest. She cherished every opportunity to travel and to enjoy the outdoors. She loved connecting with the world around her. Some of her favorite memories were from the many trips she had taken with family throughout the years – whether it was hiking the Sierra Nevada Mountain range, climbing the Spanish Steps in Rome, standing at the top of Mount Olympus in Washington state, descending the Grand Canyon, toasting to life on the bourbon trail in Kentucky, wading through The Narrows in Zion National Park, or sitting on a beach somewhere…Kathy left no adventure unlived, no moment untouched.

Kathy was the Chief Financial Officer at Friendship Village Senior Living, an organization to which she grew to be incredibly committed since starting her role there in 2022. Her passion for her role showed in her work and her accomplishments, including earning her Master of Business Administration that same year.

Kathy’s love, support, and enthusiasm for life will leave a tremendous hole in the hearts that she touched. Her memory will live on forever.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to:

family wishes

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home Oct. 27 at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Helfrich officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.