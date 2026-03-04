Kathleen A. Birlew | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 4, 2026

Kathleen Ann Birlew, 82, of Longview, Texas, died at home with her family on  March 2, 2026. She was born May 13, 1943, in Red Bud.

Ms. Birlew had been a resident of Longview, Texas, since 1983 relocating from DuBois, Pa. She lived a life of loving her family and serving at her church home, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. 

She graduated from Kilgore College and worked at Sisi USA in White Oak, Texas.

She is survived by her son Tommy Birlew and wife Shannon Birlew of Gladewater, Texas; son Dan Birlew of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren Kinleigh, Kynan and Kohen Birlew of Gladewater, Texas; sister Bernice Toenjes and husband Richard Toenjes of Columbia; brother Donald Freund and wife Patricia Freund,of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father William Freund and mother Marcella Freund of Waterloo.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. March 7 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Longview, Texas.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

