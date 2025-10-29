Karen A. Leber | Obituary

Screenshot

Karen A. Leber (nee Schweickhardt), 79, of Valmeyer, died Oct. 29, 2025, in Valmeyer. She was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Red Bud.

Karen was a house wife, loved cooking, baking and sewing. She worked at the Corner George Inn for over 20 years. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed teacher her granddaughters to cook and bake. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Gary Leber; children Kelly Leber, Sherry (Wayne) Stitzel and Kevin (Vicki) Leber; grandchildren Whitney (Ben) Stitzel, Vanessa (Lucas) Smothers, Garrett Stitzel and Josh (Jeanna) Theis; great-grandchildren Chloe Smothers, Colton Durnell and Emma Theis; sister Rayma Rippelmeyer; brother Marvin (Glenda) Schweickhardt; nieces; nephews; cousins; and special bonus daughter Lisa Schwarze.

She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond J. and Mae (nee Langsdorf) Schweickhardt; in-laws Joseph and Olivia (nee Feldmeier) Leber; sister Joyce (Nolan) Rippelmeyer; brother-in-laws Fayegene Rippelmeyer and Ray Leber; nephew Randy Rippelmeyer; and niece-in-law Peggy Rippelmeyer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 8, 2025 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Steve Boorsma and Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC of Valmeyer; St John UCC of Maeystown; or the American Cancer Society.