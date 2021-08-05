Kara | Pet of the Week

Kara is a petite girl who gets along with other cats. She is gentle and sweet. Kara is quiet but still likes to be petted and receive attention. This senior kitty deserves her very own family.

Kara is 10 years old.

Kara’s adoption fee is only $10; she is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Kara, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

