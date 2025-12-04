Julie K. Hentscher | Obituary

Julie Kay Hentscher, nee Thompson, 73, of Waterloo, died peacefully at her home in Waterloo on Dec. 2, 2025. She was born Sept. 9, 1952, in St. Louis.

She devoted her life to helping others as a registered nurse for nearly 50 years. Her nursing career was not just a job – it was an extension of her deepest calling to care for those in need. Julie’s free time was dedicated to her family, grandchildren, and her animals, and they were the light of her life. Her love for family and friends was immeasurable and she cherished every moment spent with them. She seized every opportunity to bring others to Christ, including her time battling illness. She held a profound desire for everyone she met to know the saving love and hope found in our Lord Jesus Christ. Julie was a member of The Way Lutheran Church in Columbia, and previously she gave her time to Metro East Lutheran High School as a secretary. She was known as a kind, beautiful soul who gave faithfully and whose faith and family meant the world to her. She wanted everyone to know about Jesus and to love him like she did.

She is survived by husband Daniel C. Hentscher; daughters Cori (Brian) Schmuke and Jodi (Scott Johnson) Hentscher-Johnson; grandchildren Andrew and Samantha Schmuke and Tyler and Rhett Johnson; brother Mick (Joanne) Thompson; sisters-in-law; aunt; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Peggy (nee Wroten) Thompson.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Way Church in Columbia.

A memorial service takes place 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at the church, Pastor Jon Palmer officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County or The Way Church in Columbia.