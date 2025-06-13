Judy J. Schroeder | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 13, 2025

Judy Jean Schroeder (nee Braeutigam), 79, of Waterloo, died June 12, 2025, in O’Fallon. She was born March 24, 1946, in Belleville.

Judy was a member of Tilden Presbyterian Church, Daughters of the American Revolution and Eastern Star and was a volunteer at Fort de Charters and the Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis.

She is survived by her husband Larry Robert Schroeder Sr.; children Larry Robert “Bob” Schroeder Jr., Dina (Dennis) Crider and Andy (Kristi) Schroeder; grandchildren Joci and Tessa Crider and Jackson and Ella Schroeder; nieces and nephews Debbie, Cindy, and Nancy, Scott and Brooke; cousins; family; and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents Roger “Chief” and Tilitha “Toots” (nee Sparling) Braeutigam and brother Larry Braeutigam.

Visitation 2-6 p.m. June 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo 9-10 a.m. June 23 at Tilden Presbyterian Church in Tilden.

A funeral service will follow visitation June 23 at the church with Pastor Dennis Hamilton officiating.

Interment will follow at Tilden City Cemetery in Coulterville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Tilden Presbyterian Church; or donor’s choice.

